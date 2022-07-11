Even A Little Faith Is Enough

One of the most comforting verses in all the Scriptures is Isaiah 42:3, “A bruised reed He will not break; and a smoldering wick He will not snuff out.”

Our Father is not the kind of God who weeds “lower performing” people out of His kingdom. If your faith that isn’t what you’d consider great – that matters less than WHO your faith is IN.

In fact, bruised reeds and smoldering wicks are especially cared for because of your fragility. Your brokenness. God isn’t going to extinguish what little you have in terms of faith. He’s going to be moved by it.

Remember: Jesus always leaves the 99 to find the 1.

Even a little bit of faith holds fast to the same, strong, Jesus!