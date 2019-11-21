Even God’s Harshest Commands Are Worth Obeying

I’ve been there. Heck, I was just there this week!

God wants us to do things, sometimes, that seem harsh. Maybe put better: they are difficult. They don’t fit very well with the “it can’t be wrong because it feels so right” mindset. But God says to us that He knows what is best for us, even better than we do.

I mean, think of it this way. If God really is God, it totally makes sense that he is going to do, and ask US to do some things that confound us, that we just won’t understand. The question we have to ask is: Is it worth it? Is HE worth it?

I invite you to listen…