“Even If” vs. “What If”

I have give credit where credit is due. My (Don) pastor is Craig Etheridge at First Baptist Church in Colleyville, Texas and this past weekend, my wife, Valerie and I looked at each other and felt like he was looking into our living room talking about our lives. He was talking about Habakkuk and he says three times Habakkuk uses the word “though”. Though I do this, though this happens. The New American Standard Bible (NASB) translated to “even if.”

So instead of saying, “What if? What if this happens? What if the doctor’s report isn’t good? What if my friend moves away? What if I lose my job? What if fill in the blank?” Change it to, “even if” and that’s what Habakkuk did. Even if these bad things happen, God is still God. Even if the worst comes to reality, God will care for me. Even if it happens, I will trust the Lord. Then he shared this:

“What if leads to a question, even if leads to a statement. What if leads to doubt, even if leads to faith. What if focuses on me, even if focuses on God. What if leads to worry, even if it leads to worship.” – Pastor Craig Etheridge

We can’t even begin to wonder what the Israelites were going through because I know we can read the Bible and see some of it but can you imagine living that life and being in captivity to the Babylonians and everything that they went through? But even then, even if you go through the worst thing you’ve imagined, know that the Creator of the Universe, the God of Heaven, loves you. He has a plan for you and you’re never going to go through it alone.