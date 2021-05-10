Even In Loss, We’ve Come Out As Winners

Here’s a true story: A man walks into his minister’s office for counseling looking completely dejected. When the minister asked him what was wrong, he replied “I’ve lost everything. I have nothing left.”

The minister said to the man, “Gosh, I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve lost your faith.” The man looked confused and replied, “No. I haven’t lost my faith.”

So the minister said “Well I’m really sad to hear that you’ve lost your character.” “I didn’t say that! I’ve still got my character” the man said.

The minister then said “I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve lost your salvation.” At the point, the man is visibly frustrated that the minister is lacking empathy.

But the minister responded one last time, “So let me get this right: you have your faith, you have your character, you have your salvation. It seems to me you haven’t lost anything of eternal value.”

Even when it feels like life couldn’t possibly take anymore from you, we can rest well know we’re still winners.