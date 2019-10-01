fbpx
The Morning Show

Everybody Wants Something From You

By October 1, 2019 No Comments

Do you ever feel like everyone is trying to get something from you? Or that the world just takes and takes and takes? The truth is that there really is “no such thing as a free lunch.” Which is what makes the Bible so truly remarkable. Listen in to hear all of the “freebies” in store for you when you open the Word of God.

