Everything Is Going To Be Alright

Every morning on our way into work, we think about what we want to share with you because we have a goal: we want to encourage you and let you know that you’re loved by your Father in Heaven. We also want you to know that things will be okay.

God’s promises aren’t dependent on our circumstances. That doesn’t mean we can rest in God only when things are going well, it means we can rest in God no matter what happens. I don’t know what you have coming your way today, but I do know that the Bible says:

“Who has measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, or with the breadth of his hand marked off the heavens? Who has held the dust of the earth in a basket, or weighed the mountains on the scales and the hills in a balance?” – Isaiah 40:12

The answer to that question is God because He has the whole world in His hands. If he’s got the whole world in his hands, that means you are in His hands. If you are in his hands, then anything that comes toward you has to get through His hands. If God is a loving and sovereign Father who wants only good for you, you can know that it’s going to be okay.

Whether it’s a bad diagnosis that you’re wrestling with, it’s going to be okay. If you’re dealing with job loss, it’s going to be okay. Regardless of what is going on in our world, it’s going to be okay. This isn’t true because we say so, but because God has already said so. He has promised that he works all things for the good of those who love Him and whom he has called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28) That means if you are in His hands, it’s going to be okay.