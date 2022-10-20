Afternoons with Sonny

Extending The Olive Branch

People are quitting social media for a number of reasons, and honestly, I get it. A lot of days, my timeline is filled with anger and negativity but then sometimes, I come across a story like Sage’s.

Sage is a waitress and in this picture she’s smiling as she holds out her arm showing off a tattoo, it’s of an Olive branch. She explains that anytime she shakes someone’s hand, she’s extending that olive branch to them. She made the decision to get the olive branch tattoo after she attempted suicide at 14, fighting addiction and being in and out of rehab. Sage is now 5 months sober and regaining custody of her 2 boys, ages 1 and 3, and finding peace after accepting Jesus as her Savior.

Real life, real love, a very real Savior.

