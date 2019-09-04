Ezekiel Elliott & The Dallas Cowboys Agree To 6-Year, $90M Contract Extension

“Zeke Watch” has come to an end. The Dallas Cowboys and the star running back have agreed on a 6-year, $90 million extension, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The deal makes Ezekiel Elliott the highest-paid running back in the league.

The post you’ve all been waiting for…@EzekielElliott agrees to new deal on contract extension.

Read more → https://t.co/dnKzVEsXRW Breaking news presented by @LGUS pic.twitter.com/qM9fW2KlXU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

Elliott’s contract would total to $103 million over eight years with half of it being guaranteed.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Elliott’s return to the Cowboys after he held out of training camp and the team’s preseason games last month. He still had two years remaining on his rookie deal heading into the 2019 training camp and was reportedly looking to be the highest-paid running back in the NFL, ahead of Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley.

Elliott spent his time in Cabo San Lucas where he reportedly trained during his holdout. He returned to North Texas on Tuesday where he was met with cameras and fans who were excited for his return.

Talks between Elliott and the Cowboys went back and forth during the holdout and had left questions about whether he would be available for the team’s first regular season game on Sunday against the New York Giants.

However, his return this past Tuesday signaled a light at the end of the tunnel.

Now we can celebrate after a grueling several weeks knowing that “Zeke Watch” is finally over!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!