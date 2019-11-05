Facing Racism

Christ calls us to love one another and to bear each others burdens. This week Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sat down with Ashley Irons from the “We Talk Different” podcast to discuss issues of race, identity, and how to have the tough conversations.

Suggested Podcasts:

•NPR Code Switch

•Truth’s Table

•We Talk Different

Suggested Books:

•Stamped From the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi

•Color of Compromise, Jemar Tisby

•The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander

•What it Means to be White, Dr. Robin DiAngelo

•White Fragility, Dr. Robin DiAngelo

•White Awake, Daniel Hill

Ashley Irons is part of podcast called “We Talk Different” and let’s just say, it’s GREAT! Each episode, they explore the intersections of racem ethnicity, gender, in politics, culture, and theology. Click here if you’d like to listen to their podcast!

