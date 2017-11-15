I am requesting prayer for my son who continues to suffer from mental illness. I know God to be a healer and i also know that he is souvergin. My husband seems to be blind to the things of the spirit and attached to the things of the world. I constantly examine my motives but they line up with the Word of God. I know God to be a deliverer and prayer changes hearts, lives and situations. Thank you for laboring in prayer for your brothers and sisters in Christ. In Jesus’ name we pray and believe that all things are possible.
FaithNovember 15, 2017
