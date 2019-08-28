Faith is Real

Hi, my name is Clarissa Rocha. My husband, Jose, and I have been blessed with seven children. Our eldest just turned 12 and our youngest is about to be 8 months old. Jose is currently incarcerated at the Coffield Unit. By the Grace of God, we have been able to survive the 1st of many years of this sentence. While we were skeptical at first, we found ourselves going back to the Lord. As a family, it was very hard to accept anyone’s help; but my husband reminded me that God has a way of sending his help. Each bit of help has meant so much, and has shown us that not only is God real, but there are people who genuinely care. Our children are smart, loving and kind-hearted. Every prayer has helped our family continue on. We definitely have had our ups and downs throughout our relationship, but it has been His will that we are still fighting this battle together. I have the Faith that our family won’t remain broken apart. God has a plan for everyone. Always keep Faith in God. 🙂