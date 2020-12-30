Faithfully Praying

At the beginning of November my daughter Monica had gone to the doctor for her annual exam. The doctor noticed a mass on her left breast and sent her for an ultrasound which revealed that indeed she had not one but two cysts. At that time, I turned to KCBI requesting prayer for healing. Soon after, my daughter had a biospy done and during the procedure the smallest cyst just popped and completely dissolved . Her biopsy results came back normal but the doctor told her the remaining cyst needed to be surgically removed. Once again I turned to KCBI for continued prayer for a safe surgery. Her surgery went well, her cyst was removed and was sent out for further testing to check for any abnormalities. Again, I turned to KCBI for the test results to come back normal. Two days ago my daughter went back for her post-op appointment and Praise the Lord, the test results were normal and she is doing well. She will follow up in two weeks with her doctor. Pray all goes well!! Thank you!!!