People say a lot, “when you suffer you can get bitter, or you can get better”.

There’s a lot of truth in that.

Hurting, like in the ways so many of us are right now, can make us very bitter and close us down, emotionally. Spiritually.

Or….

It can make us wise, compassionate, and open.

Our hearts open either because they have been softened, or perhaps because suffering makes us feel like we have nothing more to lose. It often takes us to the edge of our inner resources where we “fall into the hands of the living God” (Hebrews 10:31).

Let’s pray for the grace to be open and softened right now to God Himself.