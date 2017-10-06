family prayers

I am a grandma and a mom my grandkids are the most important thing on my life and there dad my son is going away to a federal prison for two months and for a crime he was wrongly accused of but he he is going to do his time. My grandkids really need lots of prayers for a safe return of their dad. My oldest grand daughter is taking of the hardest cause, whole her dad is away she Will be celebrating her birthday with her mom and brother and namna and little sister and no dad. So put special prayers for her.

I am taking her on her birthday and making it special for her

Cindy