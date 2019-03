GBU Prayer Team,

I have a Job Interview tomorrow Friday at 10:30am , I have been praying for this job and that I can be selected to Interview and I was actually one of the chosen ones. I am requesting for Prayer so that the Lord can give me FAVOR. Several may interview and I am fully qualified for the position, but I need prayer for FAVOR to be THE one chosen for the job.

Please pray for me. God bless you so much and Thank you!