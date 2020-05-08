Feed Your Faith, Not Your Fear

I am doing a deep dive into the Book of Romans, which means I’m just studying it really, really slow. I’ll probably take about a year to do this. I’ve done this in the past and it is my favorite way to study the Bible. Romans 12:2 says this:

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing, and perfect will.” (Romans 12:2)

Did you notice that the passage is passive? Be ‘transformed’ by the renewing of your mind. Did you know that your body is being renewed every single second of every single day? Your cells are constantly regenerating which is why your cuts heal. It’s because your body is renewing itself every single day. With that being said, this is also how our mind works because it too is being renewed, shaped, molded, and formed every single day.

If you want to renew yourself into something positive, you have to be very deliberate and intentional about it. Otherwise, you’re being renewed by all of the information that’s coming at you. For so many of us, we are stuck in a pattern of fear right now because we’re just taking in this constant diet of the news and all this COVID-19 information is more than our minds can handle. But God’s word tells us not to conform to what’s going on around us, but to be transformed by the renewing of your mind. So what does that mean? It means the more you take in God’s stuff, the more you become like Jesus. The more you read God’s word, the more you become like God himself.

This is just such an encouragement for me today as I ride along with you, struggle with fear and anxiety, and wonder when things will look like they did before. Will they ever look like they did before? I’m just reminded again that we become what we behold and that we are a product of what we take in every day. God desires to make you more like him, to make you more like Christ, and if we’re going to do that, we have got to feed our faith more than our fear.