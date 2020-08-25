Feeling Discouragement? Make a Compassion Goal

I don’t think it’s surprising for you to hear that people are struggling right now, you may be in that group. Struggling with discouragement, stress, anxiety. There’s a lot on our plates right now. If you’re one of those people, I want to share something with you.

Experts and psychologists have recommended for us to start setting Compassionate Goals, that a term I had never heard till today. Compassionate Goals help us to strive to focus on helping others. Though I would never try to act like I understand your specific situation, I can appreciate that when we’re tempted to feel discouraged it can be a boost to our demeanor if we can take the focus off of ourselves and shift that focus to loving and serving others.

If this idea is something you can get behind and you’re wondering how you can show compassion to someone, KCBI has an awesome opportunity for you to do just that. Right now you can help feed families in need right here in the DFW by partnering with us to Feed A Family. All the information of where you can go to help can be found right here at the KCBI website!