Feeling Overwhelmed? Here’s 1 Thing You Can Do Today To Relieve Stress

Seems like a rhetorical question right now but, feeling overwhelmed? I get it, sometimes it feels like the world is burning down. Here’s a quick tip: turn off the social media or the tv.

I was in a meeting with the crew here at KCBI and I was just saying how out of control things feel right now and how emotionally drained people seem at the moment. But it was something that my buddy Doug from Middays shared that’s stuck with me and I feel the need to share it with you. He said to put down the phone and look around the next time I was out and I would probably be surprised by what I saw.

So I took him up on it. I stopped the scrolling, I turned off the tv and I paid attention to the people around me. What did I find? Neighbors waving and smiling. People showing kindness at the grocery store. Generosity. Love. Compassion. This is real life. Thanks for the tip, Doug.