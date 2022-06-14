Feeling Overwhelmed? Me Too. Pray With Me.

Can I be really honest with you for a moment? I’m just feeling overwhelmed with all of the darkness in our world. If you’re feeling that too, can I pray for us?

Most gracious and merciful God, amidst the din of howling anger, above the noise of hateful voices, atop the megaphones that shout division… we hear your voice: “Be still and know that I am God.” Yes, even in times when we are prone not to be still, at moments when we are sorely tempted to resort to flight, we hear you and we pause to listen and to reflect, to stand still and recognize that indeed you are the God who is with us. Even when we feel we are walking through the shadow of the valley of death, we are not alone because there you are to save. In times like these, you speak to reassure us through that still small voice through the concrete acts of solidarity of partners and friends through those who lovingly stretched out their helping hand to those ravaged with anger, to those who are desolate and in despair, to those who also have murderous thoughts. In times like these you assure us that we are not alone; so we pray for your peace to be in our hearts. We thank you, for in times like these, your love and care is made more manifest and incarnate, made alive in concrete deeds of lovingkindness and compassion. To you we return all glory and praise. In Jesus name. Amen.

-Sonny