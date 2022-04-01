Afternoons with Sonny

Feeling Restless? Try Forgiveness

April 1, 2022

If you’re anything like me, you may have some trouble getting to sleep. What if told you the key to getting better sleep may be FORGIVENESS? And not just forgiving someone who’s wronged you – but forgiving yourself!?

According to a study in the journal Psychology and Health, researchers asked study subjects to either forgive themselves for the things they did wrong, or to forgive others for hurting them. And the people who forgave were more likely to sleep better and for longer, and have better physical health. They were also more satisfied with life. The researchers say forgiveness can help people leave the day’s regrets and mistakes in the past and create a buffer between the events of the day and getting to sleep. Otherwise, we might have too much on our minds to get any rest, because you tend to linger on negative thoughts and feelings, like anger, blame, and regret. Wishing you restful sleep this weekend!

-Sonny

