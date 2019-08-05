The mission of Fellowship Academy is to prepare godly leaders who impact the community through their service to others, who are encouraged in a safe and Christ-centered environment, and who are educated to realize their full potential through hard work and discovery of their God-given gifts, talents and purpose. Our environment is low-stress, family-focused and friendly. The school was founded in the year 2000 to offer an inclusive, high quality, Christian education that emphasizes leadership and community service. Fellowship Academy has remained true to our mission, and enrollment is open to students from all walks of life.

We moved to our current location in Kennedale – which is easily accessed from Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Grand Prairie and other communities – in 2012. Our beautiful campus has a rural setting with all the benefits of being close to the city.

The school is under new leadership and is working to share what they believe is the best-kept secret in DFW when it comes to private Christian schools: a school that is affordable, and accessible; which offers the programs you are looking for, including athletics, fine arts, world languages, a learning lab for students with learning differences, and dual credit in the high school. We partner with the Arlington Mansfield YMCA, which provides high quality before- and after-school supervision right on our campus.

Ten years of graduating classes who have thrived in respected colleges or in the workplace tell us that a Fellowship Academy education prepared them well for life, learning and career.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact our Enrollment Director, Kathlene Brooks, at kbrooks@fellowship-academy.org. We can’t wait to meet you!

Visit Fellowship Academy's Website