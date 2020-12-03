Festival of Lights – Special Night Out for Lauree & Husband!

If you are looking for special Christmas events for your family this season, I want to recommend the Festival of Lights at the Dallas Arboretum. Over 1 million lights sparkle and dazzle and are a perfect setting with a hot cup of cocoa to wander through the 12 Nights of Christmas gorgeous displays. Can you name all 12 Days of Christmas…beyond 3 French Hens I get them all mixed up! But great scavenger hunts for kids to keep them engaged and plenty of photo opportunities to capture your loved ones and the pretty new scarf you’ve been wanting to show off!

Don’t miss the super realistic and charming Euro Christmas market that is modeled off of the Christmas markets in Europe. Plenty to see and do and the group rates make it affordable for you and your family!

Holiday at the Arboretum!