Fighting Fear of the Future with Faith

What does fear of the future have in common with faith? They both require trust in the unseen. Every day we face a choice: Dwell on our fears or dwell on the truth – that our God is bigger than our fears and sovereign over all. Kay Wyma joins Rebecca Carrell and Christina Perez (in for Liz) to talk about transferring our faith in our fear to the One who conquers our fears.

If you’d like to find Kay Wyma’s book titled, “Not The Boss Of Us: Putting Overwhelmed In It’s Place In A Do All, Be-All World”, click here! If you’d like to follow Kay along her journey and keep up with what she is up to, you can find her website here!

You can also follow her on Twitter @themoatblog.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!