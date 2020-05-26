Fighting For Closeness With God

So last night, my husband and I finally, for the first time since the beginning of March or maybe even the end of February, we ventured out of our house just the two of us went to a secluded place and had a date night. However, something stood out to me during the course of that entire date If you want a strong relationship, you have to fight for it. I woke up yesterday morning and realized that the same is true with God.

In fact, I got a Facebook message from someone about two weeks ago because of our fundraiser, I was not able to get back to them in a timely manner so I couldn’t respond until today. The gist of what they were saying was, “I don’t feel close to God, I just don’t feel close, and I don’t know how to get back to that place.” So I was thinking of fighting for intimacy in my marriage and how we also have to fight for that intimacy with God. Here’s what I told our friend:

Just keep showing up. A lot of people cite Jeremiah 29:11 as their favorite verse. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a beautiful verse:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

Although, we stop too soon when reading this passage because then verses 12 & 13 say:

“Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” – Jeremiah 29:12-13

Just keep showing up even and especially when you don’t feel like it. Even especially when you have no words to pray. Just remember these three words: Keep Showing Up.