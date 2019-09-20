Fighting the Good Fight

As I drove in to work today I was listening to KCBI and it struck me that, rather than click away from a pledge drive, I was actually tuning in to follow. I had to ask why. I realized that where scripture tells us that the gates of hell will not prevail against the church the spirit of the age believes that Christians are the enemy bent on their destruction. When I listen to KCBI, the teachers, the hosts, the artists are all engaged in that battle not to destroy but to rescue the hostages with an unquenchable love. I want to be a part of that.