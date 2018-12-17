I would like to thank God for all he does and continues to do in my life. I ask for prayer as this year has been especially hard on both me and my daughter. my ex husband hurt my daughter an we have put through courts till last month justice was served for the unspeakable hurt he caused on my little girl. the enemy came into my home and the weakest link was my husband and he took It upon himself to cause much pain to his stepdaughter that he had raised since she was 4 and the only earthly father she knew. But through all this we have hit rock bottom financially things have been a struggle to get back up. I am also a full time student @ Wayland Baptist and I work full time. I need prayer that God help us with our financial situation.

Amen