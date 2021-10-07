Finding Hope For The Future By Looking At The Past

Jen Wilkin recently tweeted saying:

“The antidote to anxiety about the future is not to discern the future, but to remember the past. Instead of straining your gaze forward, look over your shoulder and rehearse God’s faithfulness to you, and to all generations.”

What I love about this quote is that this is what the Bible encourages us to do. If you read the entire Old Testament, you’ll realize that they would rehearse what God had done for them. They would remember the Exodus, they would remember the Passover, and they would remember that the same God who brought them out of Egyptian slavery, miraculously through the Red Sea, who fed them consistently manna from Heaven during their 40 years of wilderness. As they were wandering for so long, they would also remember that He is the God who always made sure they had water and who made sure their clothes never wore out.

That is the same God that is with us today and this is also the God who has always been so faithful to watch over you. He is not going to quit on you now.

It doesn’t matter what the future is going to bring because God is going to be there with you. If the one who spoke the universe into being has you in His hand, what in the world do we have to fear? Absolutely nothing.

So when we are afraid of the future, all we have to do is remember who God has always been in the past because He is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8).