Five Declarations That Defeat Fear

1. I KNOW THAT GOD IS WITH ME.

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

2. I PAY NO ATTENTION TO FEARFUL PREDICTIONS ABOUT TOMORROW.

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” Matthew 6:34

3. GOD HAS RESCUED ME MANY TIMES. SO, I KNOW GOD IS MY RESCUER.

“Tell everyone who is discouraged, Be strong and don’t be afraid! God is coming to your rescue…” Isaiah 35:4

4. THE LORD IS FIGHTING MY BATTLES.

“Do not be afraid of them; the Lord your God himself will fight for you.” Deuteronomy 3:22

5. FEAR AND WORRY CANNOT SEPARATE ME FROM THE LOVE OF GOD!

“And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.” Romans 8:38-39