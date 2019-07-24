Florida Has A Big Iguana Problem!

Biologists say invasive green iguanas have been spreading in Florida, and they’re a major nuisance. The state encourages homeowners to kill iguanas on their property. So to talk more about it, we got Rebecca’s mother Beverly on the phone to share about her experience dealing with this outbreak!

Can you believe how big these Iguanas are?

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!