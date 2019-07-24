fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Florida Has A Big Iguana Problem!

By July 24, 2019 No Comments

Biologists say invasive green iguanas have been spreading in Florida, and they’re a major nuisance. The state encourages homeowners to kill iguanas on their property. So to talk more about it, we got Rebecca’s mother Beverly on the phone to share about her experience dealing with this outbreak!

Can you believe how big these Iguanas are?

Image result for florida's iguana problem

*Photo courtesy of the South Florida Sun Sentinel*

