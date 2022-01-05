Focus On The Giver Rather Than The Gift

Have you ever asked yourself any of these questions?

Who am I?

Why am I here?

What in the world am I doing here?

How in the world did I get here?

I wonder if Moses ever thought about that. Moses was tasked with delivering a message from God to the people of Israel in Egypt. Of course, as we know from the story, Moses wasn’t exactly excited about doing this because he was very insecure about his own abilities. He even tried to get God to get somebody else to do it, but God would have none of it.

Moses was called upon to speak a message and he felt he really couldn’t speak very well. He lacked the speaking gift.

What is it in your life today that you feel you are supposed to do but you lack the confidence in your own abilities?

We can certainly ask God for ability and strength and ask God for his guidance in the midst of confusing circumstances. However, these situations are living reminders that anything that we’re doing is more about the Giver and the call than it is about the gift itself. That’s the thing that we can lose sight of so easily. Whether that means you might have been called in a new job that you weren’t really sure about or it could be that your family situation has changed, you have a choice to make.

When we feel insecure about where God has put us, are we going to trust in our own abilities or in His?

The thing we have to always remember is that it’s not about the gift itself. It’s about the Giver. The good news for you and me is that we can trust God with both.