Focus On The Good

Have you ever played a game called “punch-buggy?” If you have, you’re familiar with the fact that it’s a pretty painful game that you play in the car during a long drive where the object of the game is to find as many Volkswagon Bugs (Beetle) during the drive and if you find one, you get to punch the person next to you in the arm. I got punched a lot and let’s just say that my friends/siblings and I had some fun times when it came to playing this game. However, something always fascinated me as I thought more and more about it.

Why were there so many Volkswagon Bugs (Beetles) on the road while we were playing the game? Well, the answer is actually pretty fascinating because it involves a cool psychological complex called the “Baader-Meinhof” phenomenon and this is how it’s defined:

“This phenomenon occurs when the thing you’ve just noticed, experienced, or been told about suddenly crops up constantly. It gives you the feeling that out of nowhere, pretty much everyone and their cousin are talking about the subject — or that it is swiftly surrounding you.”

The same thing happened to my wife when we replaced her car years ago with a Nissan Altima. She loves her car but the crazy thing about it was that for the month to follow, she began to notice that she saw Nissan Altimas everywhere: church, parking lots, restaurants, highways, you name it! She had no idea how common this car was but the crazy part was that this never was an observation until she got the car. It’s not that there was a sudden uptick in Nissan Altima purchases that month but simply that as her focus shifted towards her new car, her awareness of it shot through the roof.

As I remember that story, I’m reminded of a passage that the Apostle Paul mentions in Philippians 4:8-9:

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”

You see, what we focus on determines our destination. Lysa TerKeurst said it best when she said, “you steer where you stare.” Can you imagine someone trying to go somewhere as they look the other direction? It’s not possible! When you watch the TV and all you hear are COVID-19 updates where the case numbers are increasing and death numbers are increasing and all you’re watching is the bear market economy facing unimaginable pain, of course, you’re going to feel anxious! New York Times Best-Selling author, John Eldredge recently joined the Honest Conversations podcast with Rebecca Carrell & Liz Rodriguez (Liz-Rod-On-The-Pod) where they were discussing this pandemic and John mentioned something that really stood out to me. He said, “We were not meant to know all the hurt and pain that the world is experiencing, it’s horrible for our souls.“ Mind you, I think if anything, we’ve been able to pray for things like never before as our awareness for issues has increased, but it’s also dramatically raised anxiety and depression levels around the world.

People need hope and peace now more than ever and considering that we can’t seem to find anywhere that isn’t talking about the pandemic, it’s important that we remember where true peace comes from: God’s word. That’s why the Bible is the center of everything we do at 90.9 KCBI. You’ll hear us say that all the time on the air because we mean it! We love talking about the truth of God’s word and His promises for us while we live on this Earth. He never promises that life will be easy since he actually promises the opposite. (John 16:33) But we can find complete comfort knowing that He walks with us through the waters, through the fire, and through any battle we face. Romans 8:28 also reminds us that as Christ-followers, “we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Let’s be intentional about what we feed our minds because in this day in age, it matters more than you’ll ever know. If I eat junk food, I can expect my body to feel like junk. The same goes for your mind. Yes, COVID-19 is a horrible tragedy and there is NOTHING that is good about this pandemic. But there is good that is surrounding this pandemic as I see story after story of businesses and people partnering together like never before. For the first time in modern history, we can relate with virtually anyone in this world as we all face the same battle. I promise that if you look and focus on the good news that surrounds this that you will find it as there is plenty to go around. Plus, you’ll find that not only do you have more peace, but you’ll also find that your faith in God will greatly benefit as well.

Are you looking for hope and peace during this time? KCBI is in the middle of our Spring Fundraiser right now and if you’re like me, you’re heartbroken by how many businesses have been shut down as a result of this virus. However, we do want to remind you that just as other businesses function, KCBI still has bills to pay in order to keep this radio station afloat and since we’re a listener-supported radio station, that means that we don’t rely on commercial advertising or any traditional revenue streams that you’d find in a typical radio station. YOU, the listener, determine if we continue to broadcast encouraging music and words of hope. We NEED you now more than ever and if you want this ministry to continue to point people to God’s word and remind people of the truth of the Gospel during this pandemic, would you give to support us during our Spring Fundraiser?

You can call 888-886-8848 or click here to give now!