Foods That Battle Depression

If you’ve ever heard of the “Winter Blues” then you know what we’re talking about. More specifically, we’re referring to Seasonal Affective Disorder which is described as:

“A mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year.” (Oxford Dictionary)

Seasonal Affective Disorder often starts in the fall and may continue into the winter months. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal. This probably has to do with you not getting as much sunlight and therefore not being exposed to enough essential vitamins and minerals. That’s why we wanted to highlight some foods that have been highly recommended when it comes to battle depression and anxiety during this time of the year.

Foods High In Selenium

Whole Grains

Brazil Nuts

Sea Food

Oatmeal

Organ Meat

Foods High In Vitamin D

Fortified Dairy Products

Oily Fish

Eggs

Foods High In Omega-3’s

Walnuts

Cold Water Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Mackrell)

Chia Seeds

Not to mention, with all these foods that we should try to consume, there are also foods that will have the opposite effect and those are: