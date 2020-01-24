fbpx
The Morning Show

Foods That Battle Depression

By January 24, 2020 No Comments

If you’ve ever heard of the “Winter Blues” then you know what we’re talking about. More specifically, we’re referring to Seasonal Affective Disorder which is described as:

“A mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs at the same time every year.” (Oxford Dictionary)

Seasonal Affective Disorder often starts in the fall and may continue into the winter months. Symptoms include fatigue, depression, hopelessness, and social withdrawal. This probably has to do with you not getting as much sunlight and therefore not being exposed to enough essential vitamins and minerals. That’s why we wanted to highlight some foods that have been highly recommended when it comes to battle depression and anxiety during this time of the year.

Foods High In Selenium
  • Whole Grains
  • Brazil Nuts
  • Sea Food
  • Oatmeal
  • Organ Meat

Foods High In Vitamin D

  • Fortified Dairy Products
  • Oily Fish
  • Eggs

Foods High In Omega-3’s

  • Walnuts
  • Cold Water Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Mackrell)
  • Chia Seeds

Not to mention, with all these foods that we should try to consume, there are also foods that will have the opposite effect and those are:

  • Highly Processed Foods
  • Foods High In Sugar (Sorry, Don)

You May Also Like

Jay AllenThe Morning Show

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJanuary 24, 2020
The Morning Show

Pastor Robert Morris Shares About His Latest Book & Gateway’s Prison Ministry

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowJanuary 23, 2020
The Morning Show

This Is How You Can File Your Taxes For FREE!

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowJanuary 23, 2020
X