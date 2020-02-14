For All Those Who Are Single On Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day today and for a lot of people, they are very excited to get ready for a night out with their significant other or spouse, but for many others, they are left feeling alone, out of touch, and in many cases, they feel like something is wrong with them.

For all those who are single this Valentine’s Day, I want to say this to you. I know how you feel. I was the last one of my friends to get married, I sang at all the weddings, bought all the bridesmaid dresses, and watched so many people pass me by on the love train. I know how it feels to wonder if you’ll ever get married. I know how it feels to see everybody else’s posts on social media and to just wonder if it’s ever going to be you. I know what it feels like to feel like you have so much love in your heart. All you want to do is give it away and trust me, I’ve been there.

However, speaking from the perspective of somebody that eventually did get married at the age of 30, I want to tell you this: marriage didn’t fix me. I spent the first week of my marriage not in marriage counseling, but in personal counseling because my marriage didn’t do for me what I thought it would do for me. Now I want to say this, I absolutely love and adore my husband, but he does not complete me and he could not fix me either. I’m happily married to a wonderful man and I still get lonely and I still worry about the future. I still have the same anxieties that I did when I was single and I wish that someone would have sat me down when I was sing and said, ” I know you want this and it’s good. This is a good desire and marriage was God’s idea, but don’t put it on the throne.” Do not ever do that because it doesn’t deserve that spot.

Deuteronomy 10:15 says, “Yet the LORD set his affection on your forefathers and loved them, and he chose you.” Isaiah 43:4 says “Since you are precious and honored in my sight, and because I love you, I will give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for your life.”

I know it’s hard but instead of pursuing and finding that one person you think will complete you, go after the one can actually fill you, fix you, complete you, soothe you, and then listen. Most people are not called to a life of singleness, however, some people are and it’s a good enriched life. It really is! But chances are that you will meet someone and chances are that the way you feel today is not going to be the way you feel in five years.