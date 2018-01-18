Praise the ” LORD ” brothers and sisters…

1. Pray for to strengthen Gospel day to day and to reach ends of the earth.

2. Pray for to strengthen the Believers Faith day to day.

3. Pray for Un-believers who ever not with GOD /who ever against to GOD

/who ever living as as normal Christians

4. Pray for all Israels and their country

5. Pray for poor peoples /orphans / Former’s/ old peoples /widows

Youngsters / officials / rulers /army’s and their family’s

” May LORD our GOD will answer our prayers ” Amen….

God bless you all…

Your brother

In Jesus Christ