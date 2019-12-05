fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

For King & Country Goes Viral

By December 5, 2019 No Comments
(Photo: Larry McCormack / The Tennessean)

Did you see this? Stop right now and watch if you haven’t. It’s got people buzzing on social media!

Joel & Luke condensed their high-energy arena show down to an electrifying four minutes and fifty seconds for the memorable performance on ABC’s “A CMA Country Christmas” TV Special, which was watched by 11 million. The video of their performance has now been shared more than 78,000 times and viewed more than 2.7 million.

After the performance aired, their live Christmas album “for KING & COUNTRY: Live from Phoenix” shot to No. 2 on iTunes’ all-genre album chart, just behind the soundtrack for “Frozen 2.”

And, “Little Drummer Boy” is at No. 4 on iTunes’ all-genre singles chart!

 

You May Also Like

Mid-Days with Doug

Chip Gaines Went On A Binge… And People Are Talking!

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahDecember 4, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

They Put Their New Church Campus… Inside A Prison.

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahNovember 26, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

What Do You Have To Complain About?

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahNovember 25, 2019
X