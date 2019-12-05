For King & Country Goes Viral

Did you see this? Stop right now and watch if you haven’t. It’s got people buzzing on social media!

Joel & Luke condensed their high-energy arena show down to an electrifying four minutes and fifty seconds for the memorable performance on ABC’s “A CMA Country Christmas” TV Special, which was watched by 11 million. The video of their performance has now been shared more than 78,000 times and viewed more than 2.7 million.

After the performance aired, their live Christmas album “for KING & COUNTRY: Live from Phoenix” shot to No. 2 on iTunes’ all-genre album chart, just behind the soundtrack for “Frozen 2.”

And, “Little Drummer Boy” is at No. 4 on iTunes’ all-genre singles chart!