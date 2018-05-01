For King and Country

“For King & Country” is a Christian pop duo composed of Australian-American brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone. The Nashville-based brothers’ 2012 debut record Crave, has received much praise, and they were named by Billboard as one of the “New Artists To Watch” for 2012.

“The power of music can impact our mood, emotions, our day. But when you merge the strength of music with the heart, hope and passion of the Gospel… it has the ultimate power not only to change someone’s day, but to impact them for eternity. This is why we write music and sing songs – we hope that people will be moved, encouraged and stirred to live a life for Someone greater than themselves.”