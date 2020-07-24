For Those Who Are Struggling Right Now

To those of you who are struggling: Be gracious to yourself. You’re grieving and your grief is warranted. I get it. I’m there, too. If you aren’t aware of the stages of grief, you might find yourself identifying with a lot of things on this list:

And here’s the thing — I know all the go-to truths we say to each other.

I know God’s got it.

I know Romans 8:28 (and chapters 6, 8, and 12 by memory plus the books of Ephesians and Jude and more psalms than I can list).

I know Philippians 4:19. In Greek.

I know his grace is sufficient and his mercies are new every day.

I know that soon and very soon he will come again, in glory, to judge the quick and the dead and his kingdom will have no end.

I know He is good, does good, and loves me.

I know that He is compassionate, just, and all that is perfect and glorious.

I know that.

I’ve never doubted it. I see his hand and sense his presence. But I haven’t had a quiet house since March 13th. I can’t remember the last time I fell asleep easily or slept well. I’m as tired and anxious as (the majority of) you are. And that’s okay. We’re grieving. In different ways and degrees, but we are moving through the grief process.

So be gentle with yourself. Be extra gentle with others. Remind yourself of our truths every day. We’ll get through this, and what a glorious testimony we’ll have.