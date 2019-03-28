Forced Abortion

Pray for My daughter, a Jr. in High School. Her history teacher teamed her up with a classmate to debate abortion 48hrs ago. The debate is today. The class is taking controversial topics & required to rap a song about their position. She was assigned to be Pro-abortion. I just learned about this last night. She is very upset & in tears last night being forced to stand against her convictions. Her mom found out 24 hrs ago & advised her to go to the teacher. However, she was fearful to address the teacher or cause her classmates grade to suffer.

I advised her to stand for Jesus no matter the consequences. I just texted her mentioning God may have her in this position to stand up for Him in the middle of a school where the Flesh has such a strong hold.

I suggested 1) talk to your teacher or counselor this morning, 2) stay home to protest, 3) Attend & when the debate starts politely move to the other Pro-Life team creating an actual debate & not being forced against her faith.