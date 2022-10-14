Afternoons with Sonny

Forgiveness is Freeing

The scars of life can make it hard to forgive and have peace. Trust me, I know, that was my reality for a long time. I held onto anger with literal closed fists. By the grace of God he let me off the hook from that but I know many people are still in that place. That may be where you find yourself today, if so, I pray these words can bring you some peace.

“Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong, it makes you bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make you weak, it sets you free.” – Dave Willis, Focus On The Family

