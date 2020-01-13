Former Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson had a surprise visitor on the set of the Fox halftime show during Sunday’s playoffs. Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker walked onto the set to officially inform Johnson that we would be the 328th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson will have a place in Canton, joining Bill Cowher as the second of two coaches elected to this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class of 2020.

“This is so special to me,” an emotional Johnson said on the set, surrounded by his co-hosts and Hall of Famers Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, and Tony Gonzalez. “When you put in the work that we did, it’s nice to know that people appreciate it. All the assistant coaches that worked for me and all the players that played for me, they’re the reason I’m here.”