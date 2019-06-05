Fox News Host Shannon Bream Joins The Show!

Fox News At Night host, Shannon Bream joins the show this morning to share about her upcoming event in Dallas at First Baptist Dallas! She also shares about her latest book, “Finding The Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters.”

In her book, “Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters,” Bream shares a deeply personal examination on finding purpose and growth amid life’s unpredictability.

Bream also opens up about her strict childhood, her years in law school, her experience participating in pageants like Miss America, her former Marine and police officer father and her mother, whom she affectionately refers to as the “Meanest Mom in the World.” She also mentions during this conversation that her faith is similarly paramount in her life.

If you’re interested in reading Shannon’s new book, “Finding The Bright Side: The Art Of Chasing What Matters”, click here!

At First Baptist Dallas THIS Sunday, June 9, Dr. Robert Jeffress will interview popular host of Fox News at Night, Shannon Bream.

Shannon will also be signing her new book immediately following both services.

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

*Photo courtesy of Knowcelebs*