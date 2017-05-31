Fresh start anyone?

Maybe you feel like a number of my friends do right now…they need a reset, a fresh start. A perfect time to do that? JUNE kicks off tomorrow. The first day of a new month is perfect to say OK, this will be a month of new healthier habits, better relationships, getting closer to God, whatever you want it to be! My bestie saw this bible verse and said “This is where

I am right now so WORD girl!” Here’s a great fresh start bible verse for you:

“Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” —Isaiah 43:19 ESV

