From the Ashes

The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was to introduce me to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. They have carried me through my entire life. Molested when I was young, rebellious teenager, first marriage ended shortly after having two daughters. Rebound relationship ended after giving birth to another daughter. Married a good man and raised my three daughters and his daughter. He began to act differently and I suspected he was cheating. He was distant and often ignored me completely. I left and gave him the divorce he wanted. After tying to heal my broken heart for 18 months, I discovered he was having an affair with his best friends wife.

I know that I am standing today and able to smile because God loves me and your radio team reminds me of that every day. God creates beauty from ashes and the Bible is full of stories to prove it. I pray that every person who listens is inspired…some may not even know how much they need it – until they receive it! God Bless Y’all