Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Funniest Things Left Over On Grocery Store Shelves During The Coronavirus

It’s a given that if you’re going to the store that most likely toilet paper, paper towels, meat, and even milk will mostly be pillaged through as many people panic about the uncertainty of the future. But what items are virtually untouched during this time? You’ll be surprised and maybe even have a laugh in the process!

  1. Noodles Made Of Chickpeas
  2. Raisin Bran, Shredded Wheat, and Special K Cereals.
  3. Frozen Kale Pizza
  4. Cauliflower Pizza
  5. Hot Tamale Peeps
  6. Turnips
  7. Flax Milk
  8. Manhattan Clam Chowder
  9. Beets
  10. Boxes Of Old Halloween Candy
  11. Lima Beans
  12. Pistachio Ice Cream
  13. Cauliflower Crackers & Chocolate Hummus
  14. Cream Of Bacon Soup
  15. Fresh Pork Chitterlings

If you’d like to see the full list from HuffPost, you can click here!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

How Doctors Are Staying Safe From The Coronavirus

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 6, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

DFW News and Changes Due to Coronavirus (RUNNING LIST)

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 4, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Be Gentle To People During This Time

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsApril 3, 2020
X