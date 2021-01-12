Generous Kindness for Our Elderly Friends!

Being lonely can be torture. Isolated, missing out, un-hugged…that is the reality for many elderly friends, our very own grandparents and parents are in this place! Marsha didn’t want to feel bad about the situation, she wanted to change that reality for as many elderly friends as possible.

Marsha Evans of The Senior Source runs their Friendly Visitor Program, which normally brings volunteers into assisted living and nursing home facilities to spend time with seniors.

When the pandemic hit, she immediately transformed her program to make sure seniors are never forgotten.

She organized nursing home car parades and outdoor musical performances. She’s hosted donation drives of snacks, games and iPads to facilities in need and rounded up crafty volunteers to create meaningful greeting cards for residents.

Marsha is showing us what it is to put our best wishes into action and love people well!

