Jessica is a mom of 2 rambunctious toddlers that were running around at bedtime. Jessica is a nurse so maybe that explains her thinking fast on her feet, “You have to lie very still to charge up your jammies” she told her daughters. She was talking about the glow-in-dark jammies she had for them.

And so they did, lie very still. For 10 WHOLE MINUTES!!