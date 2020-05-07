George W. Bush’s Powerful Message Of Hope For Us During This Pandemic

Former President George W. Bush on Saturday tweeted a video encouraging Americans to be their best selves during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We serve our neighbor by separating from them,” Bush said in the video. “We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to not only be compassionate but creative in our outreach.”

He added, “Let us remember empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find a way to be present in the lives of others. … In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We’re human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God.”