Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

George W. Bush’s Powerful Message Of Hope For Us During This Pandemic

Former President George W. Bush on Saturday tweeted a video encouraging Americans to be their best selves during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We serve our neighbor by separating from them,” Bush said in the video. “We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to not only be compassionate but creative in our outreach.”

He added, “Let us remember empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find a way to be present in the lives of others. … In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We’re human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God.”

 

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: My Co-Worker Is Lying About The Hours She Is Working

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMay 7, 2020
Jay AllenMornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Unreached Of The Day

Jay Allen
Jay AllenMay 7, 2020
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

3 COVID-19 Facts That You Need To Know Before Returning To Work

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMay 6, 2020
X