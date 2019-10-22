Get $1,000 To Watch Disney Movies For A Month? Sign Me Up!

Is sitting around watching Disney movies sound like a dream job? You’re in luck!

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, Reviews.org is looking for the ultimate Disney fanatic to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. The best part? You’ll get paid $1,000!

Review.org said on their website. “This is the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!”

To apply, all you have to do is fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney flick.

If you are chosen, you’ll have to watch 30 feature films or full TV show episodes on Disney+ once it launches on Nov. 12 within 30 days.

Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

If you succeed, you’ll have some fun stuff headed your way:

$1,000

A subscription to Disney+ for one whole year

A Disney-themed movie-watching kit, complete with a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups that would make Mickey proud, and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To apply, click here!