fbpx
The Morning Show

Get $1,000 To Watch Disney Movies For A Month? Sign Me Up!

By October 22, 2019 No Comments
*This article was originally published by Fox 4*

Is sitting around watching Disney movies sound like a dream job? You’re in luck!

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, Reviews.org is looking for the ultimate Disney fanatic to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. The best part? You’ll get paid $1,000!

Review.org said on their website. “This is the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!”

To apply, all you have to do is fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney flick.

If you are chosen, you’ll have to watch 30 feature films or full TV show episodes on Disney+ once it launches on Nov. 12 within 30 days.

Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

If you succeed, you’ll have some fun stuff headed your way:

  • $1,000
  • A subscription to Disney+ for one whole year
  • A Disney-themed movie-watching kit, complete with a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups that would make Mickey proud, and a Pixar popcorn popper.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To apply, click here!

You May Also Like

The Morning Show

What We Get Wrong About Finding God’s Will For Our Lives

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 23, 2019
The Morning Show

10 Words That You Say That Make You Sound Old

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 23, 2019
The Morning Show

Ruth Graham On Forgiving Her Father & Forgiving Herself

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 22, 2019
X