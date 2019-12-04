Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Every “Star Wars” Movie!

If you’re already thinking about watching every Star Wars film before “Rise of Skywalker” is released on December 20, you should ask yourself, “how incredible would it be to get paid for your ultimate Star Wars binge?” Weirdly, that’s possible.

CableTV.com is going to pay some fortunate youngling to binge all 10 movies — if you want to add in The Mandalorian or Rebels, et al, that’s your call. Should you be picked for the gig, they’ll pay you $1,000 to eat popcorn and enjoy the full 22 hours and 25 minutes of the Star Wars saga.

The gloriously lucky couch potato will receive every movie on Blu-Ray and a bunch of Star Wars gear to make sure they’re as geeked out as necessary for the undertaking. That pack o’ goodies will include a Nerf Han Solo Blaster, a Chewbacca onesie, and an R2-D2 popcorn popper.

To be the one you’ll need to fill out this application. It asks for 200 words or less on why you’re the Luke Skywalker of the site’s search. You don’t have to make a video explaining why you deserve the gig, but you can, and it’ll probably help your case. You have until December 11 at 7 pm EST to get the application passed along.