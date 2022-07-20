Maybe you’ve been waiting for something God has promised & it feels like it’s never going to happen. A seed doesn’t become a watermelon in one day. After some time, a watermelon starts to form and eventually fully ripens. In the same way, sometimes God’s plans take time and patience can be hard.

But, God’s word is true and as it says in Isaiah 55:11:

“so is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.”

Just give it time.

Waiting on God is hard. We all want our prayers to be answered instantly, but God rarely seems to work that way. No matter what difficult or unsettling circumstances you are facing, the abundant promises of Scripture offer peace, hope, and security.

In seasons of what can seem like endless waiting, God’s Word acts as a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). There is no better way to prepare for the coming breakthrough and fulfillment of His Word than to internalize the truths and principles of the Bible and to cling to God’s promises.

